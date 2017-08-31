No plans to apply for day pass after judge declines high-risk designation for Schoenborn

Child killer Allan Schoenborn will not be labeled a high-risk accused, a B.C. Supreme Court Justice ruled this morning (Aug. 31), but his lawyer says there are no plans to apply for day passes — something Schoenborn would have been denied had he been designated high-risk.

Justice Martha Devlin rejected the crown’s application, which has been in the works since 2015, saying that given his progress, current mental state and the opinions of experts, Schoenborn doesn’t pose a high enough threat to warrant the designation.

To succeed on an application, the Crown needed to establish that Schoenborn is likely to use violence that could endanger the life or safety of another person, or that his offences were of such a brutal nature they indicate a risk of grave physical or psychological harm to others.

Schoenborn murdered his three young children in their Merritt home nine years ago, and has lived at the Colony Farm Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in the Lower Mainland since being found not criminally responsible (NCR) for the crimes due to mental disorder in 2010.

He stabbed his 10-year-old daughter, Kaitlynne and smothered his sons Max, 8, and Cordon, 5.

During the proceedings, Devlin reportedly said the killings were brutal, but were committed because of Schoenborn’s delusional state. She also said that although he has been involved in many violent incidents while in custody, those don’t fit the pattern of the killings.

“Our fear is real, what he did is heinous and he shouldn’t be able to walk the streets. He should be in care for the rest of his life,” said an emotional Stacy Galt — the cousin of the slain children’s mother Darcie Clarke — following the ruling.

The high-risk accused designation for NCR offenders didn’t exist until 2014 when former prime minister Stephen Harper introduced the law for mentally ill offenders.

Applying this designation to Schoenborn would have prohibited him from receiving escorted day passes from the facility and moved his review board hearings up to once every three years instead of annually.

His next review hearing is expected in November.

The BC Review Board granted Schoenborn the ability to request the supervised outings in 2015, which the hospital’s director has the discretion to approve or deny.

“At no point has Mr. Schoenborn’s team either applied for [his] release or has he been given release,” said Schoenborn’s lawyer, Rishi Gill. “That’s not going to change. Until he shows a certain amount of improvement there’s no danger of him being released.”

Mike Clarke, the brother of Darcie Clarke, read a statement on her behalf describing the decision as shameful and disappointing.

“During this hearing we have heard from the doctors who treat Allan that he is dangerous … we have heard from doctors and hospital staff that this triple child killer continues to be a threat to others, but now we have heard from a judge that Allan is not to be designated a high-risk to public safety,” Clark read.

He said allowing Schoenborn to apply for day passes annually won’t give him enough time to receive proper treatment, as opposed to if he had review hearing once every three years.

Gill told reporters his client still requires more treatment.

“It’s is not as if Mr. Schoenborn is going to see the outside of the institution in a substantive way — or any way quite frankly — for a significant amount of time,” said Gill, adding that Schoenborn has made improvements, but still struggles with anger management and a personality disorder.

“Those things are being dealt with and that’s what the judge found,” said Gill.

Factors that a court considers in deciding whether someone meets the test for high-risk include the mental condition of the NCR person at the time of the application, the past and expected course of his treatment and the opinions of experts who have examined the accused.

“He is a threat, and I’m scared because I live in the area,” said Galt. “I live close to Colony Farm, and I don’t want to turn around and see him behind me in the lineup at the supermarket.”

The high-risk accused designation has yet to be successfully applied since the federal government introduced the legislation.

“If Allan Schoenborn cannot be found a high-risk after murdering three children [and] hundreds of violent altercations while in custody, who the hell possibly can?” said Dave Texiera, a spokesperson for the family of the victims.

Texiera said Clarke intends to meet with Crown counsel to seek an appeal of the court decision.