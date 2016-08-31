No postal strike after agreement reached

Job action has been averted as Canada Post and the union representing more than 50,000 postal employees have reached tentative agreements.

The possibility of a disruption in mail service loomed over negotiations for months, but Canada Post and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) finally reached a deal in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Talks were extended twice since the weekend, when a deadline expired on a 72-hour job action notice issued last Thursday by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers.

The two sides were in talks nearly around the clock at the request of a special mediator appointed Friday by Federal Labour Minister MaryAnn Mihychuk.

The agreement must still be ratified by majority vote from union members, and the union’s national executive board has recommended accepting the agreements in principle.

Local CUPW president Laura Plummer told the Herald that while she’s not sure of all the details of the agreements at the moment, she’s hopeful they will address issues put forward by union members.

“People are generally happy because the turmoil of the rollercoaster of negotiations [is over], but a lot of people are worried about pay equity. They want us to make sure that that’s been addressed,” Plummer said.

She said employees will receive a 1.5 per cent pay increase as part of the new contract, and there were no rollbacks to items such as pensions and paid time off.

Canada Post said the agreements are in place for a period of two years, rather than the typical four-year contracts negotiated in the past.

However, by the time the contract is ratified, there will be one-year left before the new contract expires.

“It’ll be a two-year deal that’s already one year over,” Plummer said, adding that the ratification vote will take a couple months to complete.

The first year of the agreement is retroactive to when the previous agreement expired last January.

The union will be back at the bargaining table with Canada Post next year.

“That part’s not our favourite,” Plummer said.

Plummer told the Herald that part of the reason for a short term contract is that CUPW is waiting for the federal government to complete its review of Canada Post.

“It’s kind of hard to negotiate when you don’t know what the future holds,” Plummer said.

Back in May, the federal government appointed a four-member independent task force to formally review the Crown corporation’s services, studying a variety of issues such as the continuation of door-to-door delivery.

CUPW said the results of this review are expected to be out in April 2017.

Mihychuk said the new agreements were reached “voluntarily,” but provided no other details about the deals themselves.

Plummer said the best part of this deal was that it was a negotiated settlement. In 2011, postal workers were legislated back to work after a Conservative bill passed third reading in the House of Commons 158-113 and imposed a four-year contract with some wage increases.

“We really wanted a negotiated agreement and we have one,” Plummer said.

A press release from CUPW on Wednesday stated that many issues remain unresolved.

—With files from Kamloops This Week