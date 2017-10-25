No provincial cash for theatre in latest round of RDF funding

The possibility of constructing a community run theatre in the Nicola Valley in the near future appears to be fading after the latest round of Rural Dividend Fund (RDF) grants were announced without mention of Merritt.

The Nicola Valley Community Theatre Society partnered with the City of Merritt on an application to the RDF under its special circumstances category in hopes of securing $3.7 million for the facility.

“I think everything pretty much rides on this RDF application,” said NVCTS director Rich Hodson, noting that if the funding were to be approved, the group could begin securing tenders for construction.

“I wouldn’t say it’s the last kick at the can, but certainly there’s quite a bit riding on this application,” he said.

These funds would cover the lion’s share of the estimated $5 million cost to build the proposed theatre/performing arts facility, but the request was absent from the latest batch of recipients announced Oct. 13.

While the $3.7 million ask — which was upped from an initial $3.2 million request— was not included, Hodson said that doesn’t necessarily mean their application has been denied.

NVCTS has already obtained a grant of $100,000 from RDF last year which was put towards architectural design costs.

“They probably dealt with some special circumstances [grants], but maybe they didn’t deal with them all.” said Hodson.

Appeals made to ministers

He said NVCTS has been trying to inquire into the status of their application with Minister of Forests Lands and Natural Resource Operations, Doug Donaldson, who oversees the fund. He also said Merritt Mayor Neil Menard has reached out.

Menard told the Herald he spoke with the minister via phone prior to the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) in September about the application.

“We had a short chat about that, and he said he hadn’t had a chance to look at all of them, but he was going to do that right after UBCM,” Menard told the Herald, adding that they spoke briefly with the premier about it at UBCM as well.

If the RDF application is unsuccessful in obtaining the $3.7 million, NVCTS may look for other groups to partner with them to make the project a reality, Hodson told the Herald.

NVCTS is attempting to have a performing arts and theatre facility built in the downtown through grants and fundraising efforts.

After purchasing a lot along Crawford Avenue thanks to a donation from the Norgaard family, NVCTS had detailed design plans drawn up.

The facility would include a 250-seat performing arts centre and three 100-seat movie theatres.

The idea is that the movie theatres would act like any other business, but some funds from ticket sales would help support the non-profit performing arts theatre.

The theatre society was denied charitable status it was seeking from the Canada Revenue Agency in order to issue tax receipts, but has set up a way to collect donations through the City of Merritt.

The city has been able to receive donations on the society’s behalf since last December but just a single donation has been received to date, City of Merritt director of finance Sheila Thiessen told the Herald.

Hodson said NVCTS itself has accumulated about $810,000 in donations since starting the project, some of which has been spent on the first two phases of the project.