No timeline to return to bargaining table

There’s still no sign of when talks will resume between Teck Resources and the union representing about 1,000 workers at the Highland Valley Copper mine.

Vince Ready, B.C. Labour Relations Board mediator, was brought in to aid negotiations on Jan. 9, but adjourned talks after just one day.

No new talks have occurred since.

Highland Valley Copper mine’s superintendent of environment and community affairs, Peter Martell, told the Herald earlier this week that currently no new meetings dates are scheduled.

“We remain committed to working to achieve an agreement that is fair for employees and supports the ongoing competitiveness of Highland Valley Copper; however I can’t speak to the specific details regarding the ongoing negotiations,” he said via email.

At that Jan. 9 meeting the union and company discussed the issue of using contractors for certain jobs, according to a bargaining update from United Steelworkers Local 7619 president Kyle Wolff.

In the update, Wolff claimed the company intends to eliminate all contracting out language in the collective agreement, and has not wavered on that position.

Speaking to the Herald via phone, Wolff confirmed there’s no indication of when talks will resume, saying “it’s in the company’s hands.”

Wolff said he hopes the company comes back to the bargaining table, willing to work through negotiations.

“The company was the one that called Vince Ready in, and it’s the company that was being stubborn and didn’t want to have any discussion, and they’re the ones that ultimately killed any mediation,” said Wolff. “Now they’re waiting for us to do something. We know where we’re at, we want to go back to the bargaining table,” said Wolff.

The contract between Highland Valley Copper and United Steelworkers Local 7619 expired at the end of last September.