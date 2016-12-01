No timeline in sight for Diacarbon plant to reopen following fire

The Diacarbon manufacturing plant in Merritt remains closed with no timeline for the plant to open, after a fire gutted an industrial dryer on the property on Oct. 10.

The company is still in the dark as to what caused the fire, explained Jerry Ericsson, president and CEO of Diacarbon Energy Inc.

“It is likely a total loss and will require a few months to repair/replace,” he explained in an email to the Herald on Nov. 25. “It is our intention to begin operations again in the new year, but we don’t have a timing on that yet.”

The manufacturing plant, located at 2490 Priest Avenue, produces wood pellets which are then used as a fuel source.

Ericsson added that Diacarbon hopes to focus on construction on the torrefaction technology project while the industrial dryer is repaired or replaced.

Torrefaction refers to the process of turning biomass (wood or grain based materials) into energy-dense biocoal through pyrolysis — essentially, heating up the biomass in the absence of oxygen.

Biocoal could then be used as a replacement fuel source for other commercial manufacturing plants, such as at cement plants — which would reduce a plant’s greenhouse gas footprint by burning a more efficient, less harmful fuel source like biocoal.

In 2014, Diacarbon Energy received $1 million from the BC Bioenergy Network to develop a torrefaction plant, which would be the first of its kind in British Columbia.

Diacarbon Energy Inc. acquired the pellet plant in 2014 from Highland Pellet Manufacturing Ltd.

At the time, the Herald reported that there would be 25 full-time employees working at the plant.