No word yet on potential charge for fatal overdose

Merritt police have yet to hear back from the Crown as to whether or not it will approve a criminal negligence charge in connection to a fatal overdose from March of 2016.

Police recently concluded a year-long investigation into the death, which involved the collection of evidence from the scene, doctors reports, and statements from witnesses and the accused.

The charge is currently being reviewed by Crown counsel in Kamloops.

“There’s no update. Crown hasn’t said anything yet,” said RCMP Const. Ryan Dell with Merritt’s general investigation section.

He said he believes the Crown will be “quite thorough in their review and analysis before they decide whether they’ll pursue [the] charge or not.”

“It is a very difficult charge to prove,” said Dell.

There were two fatal drug overdose deaths in Merritt last March.

A woman passed away after taking fentanyl sometime during the last weekend of the month and just days later a 28-year-old male passed away after taking a mix of fentanyl and cocaine.

Dell did not specify the identity of the person who is being charged, or which fatality the charge is related to as he is awaiting the Crown’s decision.