Nooaitch elects new, smaller chief and council

The results are in and Marcel Shackelly will once again lead the Nooaitch Indian Band as its chief.

In a close race, Shackelly edged out challenger Ko’waintco Michel by two votes and now former councillor Sharon Bond by 15.

Shackelly was re-elected with 37 votes compared to Michel’s 35 and Bond’s 22, confirmed Deputy electoral officer Kathie Jumbo.

Just two council positions were up for grabs and Dewey Shackelly and incumbent Olivia Buck were elected.

Buck received 50 votes and Shackelly got 49. Council candidates James Fountain and incumbent Ester Shackelly lost with 42 and 33 votes respectively.

The previous Nooaitch council consisted of a chief and four councillors elected to a two-year term, but in this election voters chose a chief and two councillors elected to a four-year term.

The reason for the change is that the band is now following the First Nations Election Act.

Under the act, a council is to consist of one chief and, for every 100 members, one councillor. However, the number of councillors cannot be less than two.

Voter turnout was about 58 per cent with 94 people casting ballots out of 161 who were eligible.

The Nooaitch band has 238 total members.

Jumbo said the new council is expected to be sworn in sometime in the next few weeks.