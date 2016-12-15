Nordic club enjoying splendors of Kane Valley

The recent heavy snowfalls throughout the Nicola Valley have turned the region into a winter wonderland, and the nearby Kane Valley Ski Trails into a veritable paradise for outdoor enthusiasts from near and far.

Just a 15-minute drive south of Merritt, the beautiful Kane Valley venue offers up some 50 kilometres of wilderness cross-country ski trails suitable for skiers and snowshoers of all ages and abilities.

At an elevation of 4,000 feet (1,219 metres), the Kane Valley trails get plenty of snow, and it stays around for months.

The local Nicola Nordic Ski Club (NNSC) is the caretaker group for the Kane Valley Ski Trails. The membership not only makes use of the area regularly, but maintains and improves the trails on a year-round basis — clearing away deadfall, improving and repairing signage and shelters, and grooming the trails on a weekly basis throughout the winter months.

The small but dedicated club would love to increase its membership. An individual season’s pass costs only $40, while an entire family can join for just $80. Day use is only $7 per outing.

Skiers have long been the core group of the local nordic club, however the number of snowshoers has been steadily increasing. Thanks in large part to the Nicola Valley Explorers Club, more and more snowshoe trails have been mapped and marked in the Kane Valley basin.

In an effort to grow its numbers, the Nicola Nordic Ski Club has put together a contest. Anyone who joins the organization prior to Jan. 15 will have their name put into a draw for an original winter painting, donated by local artist Jean Kiegerl. The painting is currently on display at Brambles Bakery.

A NNSC membership/ski pass would be a wonderful Christmas gift to give any outdoorsmen on your list, or even something to give yourself! All proceeds go towards the maintenance and improvement of the trails for everybody’s benefit.

Jan. 15 is the date of the Nordic Club’s annual Chili Sunday — a gathering of club members and friends at the Parking Lot #2 shelter for good food, drink and conversation. The hardy types are encouraged to go for a ski or a snowshoe before, during or after the event.

For much more information on the Nicola Valley Nordic Ski Club and the Kane Valley Ski Trails, go to nicolanordic.ca.