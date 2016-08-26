Norgaard aims to engage youth in city business

Merritt’s civic-minded youth won’t be participating in council discussions as part of a junior council program, after council voted against activating a junior council at their regularly scheduled meeting on Aug. 23.

But that doesn’t mean the effort from city council to have more young people involved in city business is over.

City staff was directed by council to explore options for a junior council program on April 26, but noted in their report to council that limited municipal resources would hinder the creation of a youth-oriented advisory committee.

One such junior council does exist in the area however, as the Nicola-Similkameen School District 58 has a committee of eight students (four from Merritt and four from Princeton) who attend school board meetings in an observational capacity.

Coun. Diana Norgaard said she believes that encouraging young people to engage with civic business is a win-win for council and for youth in Merritt.

“I’m not wedded to a junior council per say… But what I am wedded to is, in a real way, inviting youth to participate with the elected officials, providing a forum to advise us.” said Norgaard. “I’m 54 — I’m on of the youngest on council.”

The motion passed by council on Aug. 23 does extend an invitation to members of the SD58 junior council to attend city council meetings in an observational capacity, an invitation that Norgaard said doesn’t offer enough opportunity for young people to actually engage with council.

To that end, Norgaard issued a notice of motion at the conclusion of the meeting on Aug. 23, inviting the SD58 junior council to attend and workshop with city council at least twice per year. The motion also extends the invitation for youth participation at committee of the whole meetings.

“We need to have real dialogue. That’s why I put forward the motion,” explained Norgaard, adding that her definition of young people doesn’t necessarily refer to just the high school population, but to post-secondary students, and young people at large in the community between the ages of 15 and 25.

“We need to be listening to our young people in a real kind of way,” she emphasized.

Norgaard pointed out that council would benefit from hearing which city initiatives are working for youth, and which ones need improvement — while young people could also gain an appreciation for how civic business is done.

“Its always a concern — your council does not reflect a diverse age range. We’d like to see younger people getting involved in local politics, so that when us old farts give up the ghost, there is someone there to carry on,” said Norgaard.