Nothing stolen in break-in at BC Hydro substation

Police are investigating a weekend break-in at the the BC Hydro substation on Voght Street.

The compound was broken into sometime between last Friday night and Saturday afternoon, RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore told the Herald.

Dunsmore said locks on the gate as well as some locks on trailers inside the compound were cut.

Some items had been piled up, but nothing appeared to be missing.

“It looks like maybe they were planning on coming back or got disturbed somewhere along the way, so nothing was taken,” Dunsmore said.

Police have no suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this file is asked to contact Merritt RCMp at 250-378-4262 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.