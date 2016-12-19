November overdose-death numbers unprecedented; 128 in B.C.

By: Kamloops This Week

The month of November brought the highest number of overdose drug deaths in B.C. for a single month in recent memory, according to the latest statistics from the BC Coroners Service.

Provisional data shows 128 people in the province died as a result of illicit drug use in November, an average of more than four deaths a day. The previous high for a single month was 82 in January.

The November numbers bring the total overdose drug deaths in B.C. for the year to 755, an increase of 70 per cent over the number of deaths occurring the same time period last year.

Fentanyl remains a factor in a high number of the deaths. From Jan. 1 through Oct. 31, fentanyl was detected in 374 cases, about 60 per cent of all overdose drug deaths. That is almost triple the number of fentanyl-detected deaths for the same period last year.

(The figures for fentanyl-detected deaths are one month behind those for drug overdoses in general because of the need to wait for more detailed toxicology reports.)

On one day last week (Thursday, Dec. 15), at least 11 people died of overdoses, the majority of them on the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver.

With the number of deaths remaining so high, the BC Coroners Service continues to stress the importance of harm-reduction measures that need to be followed by anyone using any illicit drugs or accompanying anyone who is using. These include never using alone, having naloxone (an antidote that temporarily reverses the effects of an overdose) and medical help readily available when using, using an overdose-prevention site (Kamloops has two, one at the Crossroads Inn at Seymour Street and Sixth Avenue downtown and one at the ASK Wellness Centre at 433 Tranquille St. on the North Shore, the latter opening Wednesday) and knowing the signs of an overdose and calling 911 immediately.

