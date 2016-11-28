NVIT alum wins national forestry award

A former Nicola Valley Institute of Technology student has been recognized with a national award, honouring First Nations people who choose to pursue a career in the forestry sector.

Gregory Daniels, who studied at NVIT from 2012 to 2014, was recently named as one of two recipients of the Forest Products Association of Canada (FPAC) Skills Award for Aboriginal Youth.

Daniels, a 23-year-old who is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Science in forest ecology and management at the University of Northern British Columbia, originally hails from the Canim Lake Band near 100 Mile House. He applied for the FPAC award in September, but said he never expected to be recognized – let alone to win, and be flown out to Ottawa to accept the award.

“It was all pretty overwhelming – you just don’t really believe it’s happening while it’s happening. It was an amazing experience,” explained Daniels of his trip to Ottawa to accept the award.

The FPAC Skills Award is handed out based on a variety of criteria. First, the applicant must be First Nations, Metis or Inuit, between the ages of 18 to 30. The applicant must be enrolled in an apprenticeship program, college or university with strong academic standing and a demonstrated commitment to their field of study, explained Mark Hubert, a vice president with FPAC.

“We’ve handed out the award for nearly a decade now, and it’s one of the ways we can increase engagement with the forestry sector and Aboriginal communities – particularly Aboriginal youth,” said Hubert. “Aboriginal youth are the fastest growing segment of the population in Canada, combine that with the fact that there is a natural relationship and a longstanding relationship between the forestry sector and aboriginal communities across the country.”

Though he’s only 23 years old, Daniels already has an impressive resume – in addition to his two years at NVIT, he worked three years with West Fraser as a silviculture technician before going back to school at UNBC.

“The small classes sizes really helped,” said Daniels of his time at NVIT. “I think the skills were transferable over to university and my work settings.”

Though he isn’t sure what lies ahead for him career-wise, Daniels said he intends to return to the Canim Lake Band at some point, to share the skills he’s acquired with his band.

“I think awards like this really encourage aboriginal youth. I think they’re really important to encourage people to continue on this path,” said Daniels. “For me, I never really thought I could be on a level like this, because I never really saw a lot of it growing up on the reserve. I’m just hoping others can see the success I’ve had and be inspired by it.”