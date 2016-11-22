- MSP fees will rise for some in 2017Posted 13 mins ago
- Sudden death being investigated by BC Coroners ServicePosted 1 hour ago
- NVIT helps secure funding for adult literacy programPosted 2 hours ago
- Nooaitch elects new, smaller chief and councilPosted 2 hours ago
- Charges pending after dog deathPosted 3 hours ago
- Two arrested after crime spreePosted 4 hours ago
- Caribou Legs completes cross-country runPosted 6 hours ago
- Health Minister Lake sees hints, not action, in Ottawa meeting on fentanyl crisisPosted 1 day ago
- B.C. to move child protection back to indigenous communitiesPosted 1 day ago
- Poppy fund sets new recordPosted 1 day ago
NVIT helps secure funding for adult literacy program
The provincial government is sending the Nicola Valley Institute of Technology (NVIT) $24,000 to aid adult-literacy.
The Ministry of Advanced Education funds will be used to help the Skeetchestn Indian Band, located west of Kamloops, offer its adult literacy program.
“They submit a proposal with us as an institutional partner, and then they run adult literacy programs in their community,” said NVIT Dean John Chenoweth.
“They get a year to run programs with that funding,” he said.
Chenoweth said NVIT has partnered with other groups in the past to offer adult literacy programs including one in Merritt.
The funding is part of $2.4 million the government is putting towards community adult literacy programs that will help adults in 85 communities throughout B.C. improve their reading and math skills.
“As someone who has been involved in education all of my life, I know many adults throughout the region will benefit from this opportunity to improve their skill set, said Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart in the press release.
In 2016-17, 91 grants will be funded, supporting 9,000 adult learners in B.C.