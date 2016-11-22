NVIT helps secure funding for adult literacy program

The provincial government is sending the Nicola Valley Institute of Technology (NVIT) $24,000 to aid adult-literacy.

The Ministry of Advanced Education funds will be used to help the Skeetchestn Indian Band, located west of Kamloops, offer its adult literacy program.

“They submit a proposal with us as an institutional partner, and then they run adult literacy programs in their community,” said NVIT Dean John Chenoweth.

“They get a year to run programs with that funding,” he said.

Chenoweth said NVIT has partnered with other groups in the past to offer adult literacy programs including one in Merritt.

The funding is part of $2.4 million the government is putting towards community adult literacy programs that will help adults in 85 communities throughout B.C. improve their reading and math skills.

“As someone who has been involved in education all of my life, I know many adults throughout the region will benefit from this opportunity to improve their skill set, said Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart in the press release.

In 2016-17, 91 grants will be funded, supporting 9,000 adult learners in B.C.