NVIT honours class of 2017

About 70 students from the Nicla Valley Institute of Technology (NVIT) crossed the stage to receive diplomas this afternoon (May 18) ushering in a new phase of their lives.

Friends, family and faculty all gathered to honour the class of 2017 at the Merritt civic centre.

Coldwater Chief Lee Spahan addressed the grads on behalf of the five Nicola Valley First Nations Chiefs.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the grads of NVIT for taking the initiative to set a goal for yourselves and obtaining whatever it is you set out to achieve,” said Spahan.

In total about 85 students are graduating from NVIT’s Merritt campus in 2016-17 school year across all programs.

“I’m really proud,” said Spahan. “I hold my hands top to the graduating class of NVIT.”

At the ceremony, NVIT president Ken Tourand congratulated both students and the facility on the hard work they do, which makes NVIT the post-secondary institution it is today.

“NVIT’s an amazing place. We don’t want to be anybody else. We’re very proud of who we are,” he said.

About 35 students graduated from the NVIT’s campus in Burnaby.