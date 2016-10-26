NVIT-led conference a sign of change

Leaders of post-secondary institutions from around B.C. left Vancouver last week with plenty of ideas on how to enhance and support indigenous culture, practices and learning after attending a two-day conference organized by Merritt’s own Nicola Valley Institute of Technology (NVIT).

The B.C. Public Post-Secondary Truth and Reconciliation Summit took place at the Wosk Centre in Vancouver on Oct. 19 and 20. The conference was organized as a joint effort between the Ministry of Advanced Education and NVIT as a way for post-secondary institutions to find ways to address the calls-to-action contained in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Report, which was published in June of 2015.

“When that came out in June of 2015, I was getting lots of calls saying ‘What are we going to do?’” A number of the calls-to-action reflect directly on post-secondary education,” explained Ken Tourand, president of NVIT. “We don’t need to hurry and check a box that says ‘We’ve done something.’ We need to consider a made-in-B.C. approach to how we’re going to respond to those calls-to-action.”

As the Truth and Reconciliation Commission was a Canada-wide endeavour, the 93 calls-to-action contained within the report are not tailored to each individual province, explained Tourand. Many institutions around B.C. are already improving their services for indigenous students, or improving the school’s protocols surround indigenous cultures, he added — which informed the decision to have a conference, rather than issue a knee-jerk response to the calls-to-action which concerned post-secondary schools.

“Like in Manitoba — the University of Manitoba said, everyone has to take an indigenous education course, regardless of what program you’re in,” said Tourand. “I don’t think that was an NVIT-approach.”

About 140 people attended, along with a number of guest speakers, including a survivor of the residential school system, a number of presidents and vice-presidents of various institutions, and various Chiefs from around the province, said Tourand.

The next step for the NVIT team which organized the summit is to distill the conversations and discussions into a report, which will serve as a guiding document for B.C.’s post-secondary institutions in dealing with the calls-to-action from the TRC report.

“It’s not going to work for everyone,” explained Tourand. “Institutions will say, ‘That’s going to work for me, that’s not going to work for me.’”

The success of the conference, said Tourand, is a sign of the change occurring across the province, in regards to indigenous education at post-secondary institutions.

“This was really an opportunity to come together and engage on a senior level to discuss and dialogue on indigenous education. It’s never been done before in B.C. — I’ve been in the system 21 years, it’s never been done. And ten years ago, I would have never thought it would happen,” said Tourand. “The change in the willingness of public post-secondaries to understand indigenous issues, and to want to create an environment for indigenous students to succeed has just been amazing — across the province.”