NVIT receives provincial funding to help expand trades program

Cody Antoine-Morrey’s welding career got started thanks the Nicola Valley Institute of Technology’s (NVIT) trades trailer rolling into the Bonaparte Indian Reserve near Cache Creek.

That’s why he’s glad to see that NVIT is looking to begin offering a first-year welding course, aided by the recent announcement of $100,000 in provincial funding to put towards equipment for the program.

The welding trade is one Antoine-Morrey himself fell in love with when he took the institute’s Bridging to Trades program a few summers ago.

Back then, NVIT was essentially a novice in trades education, as the only course in the field it offered was the Bridging to Trades program, which prepares students for pre-apprenticeship programs, using the trailers to deliver the program in aboriginal communities across B.C.

Prior to taking the NVIT program, Antoine-Morrey had been working as a labourer on pipelines all over Western Canada.

“I was surrounded by tradespeople — welders, pipe fitters, engineers — and when I [saw] how good they had it, it caught my interest and I said ‘I need to get out of this labouring racket and pick up a trade,’” he told a crowd gathered at NVIT for the funding announcement last Thursday (Sept. 8).

When he took the program, it was the welding component that sparked his interest.

“After that program I had so much love for being a welder, I just wanted to weld everyday,” he said.

That fall, he applied to take a first-year welding course at Thompson Rivers University, but was put on the waiting list for almost a month, he told the Herald.

Luckily, his experience at NVIT put him at the top of the list and he was able to get into the program that fall, albeit a month late.

By the following spring, he had his first job and hasn’t looked back. He now owns his own business and welding truck.

When he started his welding company, Antoine-Morrey said he was worried that he wouldn’t get enough work and his company would fold.

“And now I’m so busy, I’m scared I’m not going to be able to finish all the work he told the crowd with a laugh.

“None of that would of happened if this program [hadn’t] come through my community,” he said.

NVIT president Ken Tourand told the Herald the $100,000 goes a long way towards enabling the school to pay for welding equipment students will encounter on the job site.

“It will be pretty close to being able to outfit us to offer first-year welding,” Tourand said.

He said NVIT plans to work with Okanagan College to establish the first-year welding course.

Tourand said he expects the approval process of getting a welding course up and running at NVIT to take anywhere from 12 to 18 months.

“I would say [welding is] the next trade that’s going to have the highest demand,” Tourand said, noting courses in plumbing, carpentry, and electrical work NVIT has already introduced.

The school has been steadily expanding its trades program in recent years. In 2014, NVIT began offering its first ticketed trade course in the form of a first-year electrical course as well as a course in plumbing and piping.

Last fall, they opened a trades training building at the Merritt campus with the province chipping in $1.5 million of the building’s $1.8 million price tag. Prior to the construction of the trades building NVIT’s trades courses were housed off-campus.

“The support we’ve been getting from the Ministry of Advanced Education and provincial government has been fantastic,” Tourand said.

“Hopefully in the near future we’re going to get into welding,” Tourand said.