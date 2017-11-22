NVIT students and siblings recognized with scholarships

A pair of community-minded siblings, both of whom attended the Nicola Valley Institute of Technology, recently received significant scholarships recognizing their contributions to the city of Merritt and the surrounding region.

Jake and Stephanie Tourand each received $5,000 through the Irving K. Barber transfer scholarship program, which provides financial assistance to undergraduate students who have completed at least one year of at a public post-secondary institution in B.C., and are transferring to another institution to complete their studies.

Guidelines for the award from the Irving K. Barber society state that eligible students “must demonstrate strong academic achievement and significant volunteer service to their school or community.”

Stephanie, the elder of the two siblings, finished an associate of arts degree through NVIT in May. The 21-year-old has a long history of volunteering with local community groups such as the Big Brothers and Big Sisters programs, and spent this past summer working with the Community Futures Development Corporation of Central Interior First Nations.

Now pursuing a bachelor of arts degree through Thompson-Rivers University, Stephanie plans to use her degree by working in environmental and community planning with indigenous communities after graduation.

Nineteen-year-old Jake Tourand was one of the first students to participate in a dual credit program established with the local school district and NVIT. During his senior year at Merritt Secondary School, Jake completed his first year of a plumbing and piping trades program, becoming the youngest student to complete the course.

A lifelong athlete, Jake spent his youth playing on Merritt’s soccer, hockey and golf teams. As a member of the Smart Step team as well as a volunteer with Special Olympics, the younger Tourand managed to fit in community service alongside his athletic and academic pursuits.

Having graduated from NVIT in May alongside his sister with a diploma in business administration, Jake is now attending Okanagan College with the goal of working in aboriginal business and management upon graduation.