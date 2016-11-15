- Local man facing charges for pointing loaded riflePosted 26 mins ago
NVSAR called into action
The Nicola Valley Search and Rescue (NVSAR) team was called into action a couple times last week.
On Saturday night (Nov. 12), NVSAR responded to a call from a family stranded in the area around Lundbom Lake.
“A tow truck wasn’t able to get in, because of the mud, so they called out search and rescue, but the family was able to get out before we were able to get out there,” said NVSAR member Tracy Dunsmore.
Last Thursday morning (Nov. 10) the NVSAR was called to find a despondent male, who they found deceased in the Brookmere area.
Foul play is not suspected, Dunsmore told the Herald.