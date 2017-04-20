- Seeger chosen playoff MVPPosted 3 hours ago
NVSC members enjoy success in Parksville
The ice might be out at both local Merritt arenas, but that hasn’t stopped members of the Nicola Valley Skating Club from training and competing.
“We’re practising at the Logan Lake arena for the month of April,” said NVSC head coach Jennifer Yates. “After that, we’ll be arranging for some ice time in Vernon, so that some of our skaters can prepare for the Super Series Victoria Day competition in Surrey in mid-May.”
The first weekend in April saw 11 NVSC skaters travel to Parksville on Vancouver Island for a Super Series event. They achieved numerous top-10 finishes, along with bronze and silver standards.
“It was a great weekend,” said Yates. “I was very pleased with the results. There were a number of personal goals that were met in competition.”
Yates said the weekend wasn’t without its challenges.
“The weather was so bad that several ferries didn’t run. Fortunately everyone was able to make it to the competition in time to compete.
“Matteya Portelance had a skate blade literally fall apart just before she was to do her freeskate. She borrowed [teammate] Alice Lanzoni’s skates, which were way too small. Matteya skated in them anyway, and still got a silver!
“Matteya’s sister, Dreah, couldn’t compete in pre-Intro Interpretive because the group was full. She had to skate up a level, and still got a silver. That was very impressive to me.”