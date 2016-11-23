One dead following crash near Spences Bridge

Highway 1 was closed in both directions for hours last night (Nov. 22) after a fiery car crash that claimed a man’s life.

The accident occurred yesterday afternoon five kilometres southwest of Spences Bridge.

A northbound Ford pickup truck collided head on with a southbound lumber truck, stated RCMP Sgt. Mike Pears in a press release.

The lone, male driver of the pickup truck was deceased at the scene, while the driver of the commercial vehicle was transported to hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The collision sparked a fire in the commercial vehicle that spread to nearby hydro poles.

Highway 1 was closed for several hours to allow for the investigation to take place and the fire to burn out.

Members of the Ashcroft Central Interior Traffic Services unit, Southeast District Collision Analyst Reconstructionist Section and BC Coroners Service continue to investigate to determine the cause of this collision.

The Highway reopened to single lane alternating traffic Wednesday morning (Nov. 23).

Investigators are not sure why the pickup truck crossed into the path of the commercial vehicle, but weather and road conditions are not believed to have been factors in this crash.

Any witnesses to this crash who have not spoken to investigators are asked to contact Cpl. Andrew West of the Central Interior Traffic Services unit in Ashcroft at 250-453-2216.