One last day in lake-access trial — site visit to Douglas Lake Ranch in spring

By: Cam Fortems (Kamloops This Week)

A B.C. Supreme Court justice again criticized actions of provincial officials who sided with Douglas Lake Ranch to bar public access to fishing lakes, saying “there appears to be a falsification of records” for a land swap.

Lawyers with the Douglas Lake Cattle Company, Nicola Valley Fish and Game Club and the province wrapped up closing arguments Friday in a decision that could set a precedent on public rights to fish on lakes surrounded by private land.

The club is suing the ranch owned by American billionaire Stanley Kroenke for public right to fish the two lakes.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Joel Groves said former regional highways manager Sherry Eland appeared to be doing the bidding of Douglas Lake Ranch five years ago when a proposed closure of Stoney Lake Road was secretly underway.

“This is a highways manager apparently in the process of solving a problem for herself by giving away or trading away land . . .” Groves said. “It stinks.”

One government lawyer told Groves she had no submission on his observation.

In his submissions, club lawyer Chris Harvey accused Eland and another senior bureaucrat, Darren Lincoln, of doing bidding of the ranch.

“There is, thus, no rebuttal to the documentary evidence that demonstrates these two were acting as rogue public servants intent on alienating Crown land to the ranch contrary to known public policy and legislation,” he said Friday.

Eland and Lincoln were not called to give evidence and did not have opportunity to reply to the accusations.

Justice Groves is to make his ruling on matters that include:

• can lake fish be owned, treated as domestic animals like cattle?

• in the absence of a road, does the public have right cross private land in order to access Crown lakes? If not, can access be by air?

• can the right to fish on a lake surrounded by deeded property be privately owned?

• once private land is flooded through engineering, does the public have the right to float across that lake bed, which remains fee simple?

Lawyers working for the three parties have disputed many of these questions. Among the issues they agree upon is all water is owned by the Crown and original lake beds are Crown property to the high water mark.

Documents have been entered into court dating from the late 1800s and references made in court to the Code of Justinian, dating from the Byzantine Empire regarding public rights of access. And Crown referenced case law involving the IKEA monkey.

While final arguments were concluded Friday in the four-week trial, one more day will be set aside for a rarity: a site visit by the court to the lakes will be scheduled, likely for May.

Groves told lawyers to work out parameters, but he said it will restricted to him, lawyers, and representatives from the parties who will point out details for observation, along with a small number of reporters.