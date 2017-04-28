- One man dead following car crash near Cache CreekPosted 2 hours ago
- Bradner R Farms assumes haying operation at Nicola RanchPosted 1 day ago
- Clark calls for U.S. coal export banPosted 1 day ago
- Brawl between neighbours leads to arrestPosted 3 days ago
- Truck, trailer and tools stolen from local businessPosted 3 days ago
- Two men arrested after baton attackPosted 3 days ago
- More burrowing owls reintroduced to natural habitat on Upper Nicola reservePosted 4 days ago
- Connie Joe elected to Lower Nicola Indian Band councilPosted 4 days ago
- RCMP recommending attempted murder charges following gunshots in Diamond ValePosted 4 days ago
- Police investigating pair of suspicious firesPosted 4 days ago
One man dead following car crash near Cache Creek
An elderly man is dead after a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of the Trans Canada Highway and Highway 97C near Cache Creek this morning (April 28).
A southbound vehicle with one elderly male occupant was turning left onto Highway 97C and drove into the path of a northbound pickup truck with two occupants, according to an RCMP press release.
The elderly male driver who is from the immediate area succumbed to his injuries prior to arrival at hospital.
The release went on to state that the RCMP are working with the BC Coroners Service to determine the cause of the fatal crash.
Members of the Ashcroft RCMP, Central Interior Traffic Services, BC Ambulance and other first responders attended the collision scene.
investigators from the RCMP’s Central Interior Traffic Services (CITS) would like to speak with any person who witnessed this crash but has not yet spoken to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the CITS in Ashcroft at 250-453-2216.