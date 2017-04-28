One man dead following car crash near Cache Creek

An elderly man is dead after a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of the Trans Canada Highway and Highway 97C near Cache Creek this morning (April 28).

A southbound vehicle with one elderly male occupant was turning left onto Highway 97C and drove into the path of a northbound pickup truck with two occupants, according to an RCMP press release.

The elderly male driver who is from the immediate area succumbed to his injuries prior to arrival at hospital.

The release went on to state that the RCMP are working with the BC Coroners Service to determine the cause of the fatal crash.

Members of the Ashcroft RCMP, Central Interior Traffic Services, BC Ambulance and other first responders attended the collision scene.

investigators from the RCMP’s Central Interior Traffic Services (CITS) would like to speak with any person who witnessed this crash but has not yet spoken to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CITS in Ashcroft at 250-453-2216.