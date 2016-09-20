Online safety seminar set for tonight

Merlyn Horton hopes students and their parents will learn something new about the World Wide Web today (Sept. 20).

The former youth outreach worker was in Merritt this afternoon to speak to students in Grade 8 to 12 about online conduct. This evening she will make a public presentation on the topic in the Merritt Secondary School gymnasium at 6:30 p.m. free of charge.

“For the parents, the overall theme is have value-based conversations about their online conduct,” Horton said.

In her talk to students, she stressed that the content they post online is public and permanent, and could impact their future.

“They’re constructing permanent reputations that are going to have consequences for jobs and scholarships,” she said adding that some content could also have legal implications

“Text and email — everything — is going to be used as a legal document,” she said.

Assistant superintendent Christine Perkins said the school district brought in Horton because it wants to remind students about appropriate online behaviour.

“Kids are born with this technology,” Perkins said. “We need to keep reminding them about ethical and moral ways of approaching the technology, [and] how to protect themselves,” she said, adding that parents need to keep up to date with their knowledge in order to help them have conversations about online safety with their children.

Horton does about 50 to 75 school presentations per year around the province to deliver education about the online world.

“Schools are really in need of getting some sort of [online] education, and it’s difficult to integrate it into curriculums,” Horton told the Herald.

Horton offers tips on all the topics she covers, such as treating one’s passwords like their toothbrush — you wouldn’t let anyone else use your toothbrush, so don’t let them use your username or password.

“A lot of conflict happens in schools because best friends share their passwords and usernames and then they have a fight and somebody takes over somebody else’s account and impersonates them,” she said.

Both her presentations will cover the topics of cyber abuse as well as sexting and online pornography.

“There’s a massive denial going on about young people’s access and involvement in watching online porn,” Horton said.

Her presentation also advises kids not to take or send sexual images of themselves or others.

Horton said she hopes parents will leave her presentation feeling more confident in approaching their children about their online activity, so they can give them guidance.

“And I hope the kids go away thinking I learned something about the Internet,” Horton said, adding that she’s had parents tell her that her presentation changed the way their children approach the Internet.