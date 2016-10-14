Open burn prohibtion to be lifted in Kamloops Fire Centre

As of noon Oct. 15, open burns will no longer be prohibited in the Kamloops Fire Centre, a region which includes the Merritt Fire Zone.

The restriction is being lifted on both category two and category three fires, stated the press release from the BC Wildfire Service on Oct. 14.

Category two fires are classified as open burns, no more than two metres high and three metres wide, or stubble or grass burning over an area less than 0.2 hectares in size. Category two open fires require a number of safety provisions to be in place, such as an established fuel break around the fire, and a person on hand equipped with a firefighting hand tool monitoring the fire.

Category three fires are identified as any fire larger than two metres high and three metres wide, or two or more concurrently burning piles of any size. Burning grass or stubble in an area greater than 0.2 hectares is also classified as a category three fire.

All category three fires require a burn registration number, which can be obtained by calling the burn registration line at 1 888 797 1717.