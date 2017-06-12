Burn restrictions extended to entire region as of June 15

The dry season is approaching, and to mitigate the risk of forest fires in the Kamloops Fire Centre, further restrictions on open burns are coming into effect as of June 15.

A press release from the Ministry of Lands, Forests and Natural Resource Operations stated that category 2 or 3 fires must be extinguished by noon on June 15. The prohibition will stay in effect until Oct. 15, or until the ministry issues a different directive.

Activities specifically prohibited by these new restrictions include:

the burning of any waste, slash or other materials (piled or unpiled) larger than one-half metre by one-half metre;

the burning of more than two open fires of any size at the same time;

stubble or grass fires of any size over any area;

the use of fireworks or burning barrels of any size or description;

the use of binary exploding targets.

The release went on to state that campfires smaller than half a metre high by half a metre wide are still allowed, as well as the use of stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes.

These restrictions were already in place for the Merritt Fire Zone, but have will be extended to the entirety of the Kamloops Fire Centre as of June 15.

Penalties for those caught in contravention of the ban may be issued a ticket for $1,150. If convicted in court, violators could be fined up to 100,000 or face up to a year in jail.