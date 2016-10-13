Merrittonians looking to be cast as a movie extra should head to Kamloops this weekend.

The feature film titled Beautiful Voice is having an open casting call for extras at the Sahali Mall on West Columbia St. in neighbouring Kamloops this Sunday (Oct. 16) between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.

A press release from film commissioner Vicci Weller with the Thompson Nicola Film Commission stated that producers are looking for people of all ages, both males and females with a Middle Eastern or Mediterranean look as well as East Indian, Hispanic, Native and mixed ethnicities.

At the casting call you will have your photo and measurements taken.

All actors must be a Canadian citizen or have a valid work permit and have a flexible schedule. Travel to and from Kamloops will be provided during production. This is not an agency casting, and no fees are charged for photos or commission charged for film work.

Additional casting calls will be held in Kelowna this Saturday, October 15th at the Holiday Inn Conference Centre, located at 2429 Highway 97 N between 10 am – 2 pm and in Vernon, that same day, at the Fairfield Hotel, located at 5300 Anderson Way between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The movie will be shooting in Kamloops from Oct. 24 to Dec. 2.

For more information contact the Thompson-Nicola Film Commission at tnfc@tnrd.ca or call 250-377-8673 or 1-877-377-8673