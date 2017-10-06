More options in Merritt for adult education

Options for free adult basic education have been expanded in School District 58 for those looking to take upgrading courses in English, Math and Science.

“Those options are available for adults right now and if they want to register they could be reaching out to Kengard Learning Centre here in Merritt,” said SD 58 superintendent Steve McNiven.

In August B.C. Premier John Horgan announced the province would once again offer free tuition for adult basic education.

Former premier Gordon Campbell first brought in free tuition for adult upgrading in 2007 but seven years later former Christy Clark cut that program, replacing it with grants for low-income students.

The NDP government said schools were allowed to charge up to $1,600 for each semester of full-time studies. It reported enrolment province-wide dropped almost 35 per cent from 2013-2014 over the next three years.

“For a period of time the province opened up any course to be available to adults tuition free, and then reduced that to a minimum number of courses, and now they’ve reopened that,” said McNiven. “For me the biggest change is adults being able to upgrade. You could come out thinking you’re going to do one thing at the end of Grade 12 and suddenly you want to get into nursing and now some of those options are available again.”