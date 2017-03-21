Out of the classroom and into the fire

A group of students from NVIT’s environmental resources technology program partook in some hands-on learning on Tuesday, as they assisted the BC Wildfire Service in a controlled burn up on the bench.

A group of about 20 first-year students joined approximately 12 wildfire firefighters in a wooded area behind Ponderosa Way in the morning on March 21. There, the students assisted the firefighters, learning to conduct a controlled blaze through a series of four stations: communications, pumps, digging trenches, and the actual burning itself.

“As you can see, everyone is working together. I think they’d be quite happy to do it on their own, but lucky for us we all work together,” said Don Parno, the fire ecology instructor at NVIT. “My students get a good practical day out of this.”

Parno added that by the end of the day, his students will have completed their S100 certification — meaning they have a basic knowledge of wildland fire suppression procedures.

The teaching demonstration is a product of a healthy partnership between NVIT and the BC Wildfire Service, said Parno.

“I think we’re probably luckier than some. We have the probably the leading training centre in western Canada for firefighting, brand new. And we’re just across the highway from each other, so it’s very convenient for NVIT,” he said.

And while the BC Wildfire Service gets a few extra hands on deck to help with the controlled burn, and the students get a unique learning experience, another beneficiary of the relationship is the City of Merritt.

Fire chief Dave Tomkinson was on hand at the controlled burn, and he explained that the area where the burn was being conducted was technically within city limits — which means the burn fits into the city’s goals for wildfire management.