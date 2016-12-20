Outdoor rink at Central Park driven by community effort

For Lisa DeWinter-Garcia and her son Travis, what may have started as an effort to spread a little cheer in the city has transformed into a community-wide project to maintain a sheet of ice on the outdoor lacrosse box at Central Park.

“My son and I had discussed that is was going to be cold enough that we should be able to get a good base on the outdoor arena, and if he’d like to help out,” explained DeWinter-Garcia, adding that the initial discussion turned into a meeting with Brad Gilbert, director of recreation and facilities with the City of Merritt.

“We talked about what [the City] had planned — I don’t think at that time, they had any intention to get the manpower to get the ice on,” said DeWinter-Garcia. “It’s the first time this has happened, so no one really knew what that process would look like — whether it was the city, or volunteers, and who had access to what. You can’t just let anyone on there, there are some things you have to be mindful of.”

With the city’s blessing, the keys to the arena were turned over to DeWinter-Garcia, along with access to a shed containing hoses, shovels, and access to switch to activate the lights around the complex.

Saturday, Dec. 17 marked the first afternoon that DeWinter-Garcia and her team of volunteers had opened the box to the public, after a couple weeks of clearing the box of debris, flooding the rink and working to get the ice to a skateable level.

Although the recent string of warmer weather forced DeWinter-Garcia to keep the rink closed on Monday and Tuesday, she’s hopeful that lower overnight temperatures in the coming days will allow the rink to be opened again.

There isn’t an official channel for DeWinter-Garcia to update the community as to whether the rink is open on a given day, but the group of volunteers are working on a sign for the lacrosse box, she said. Eventually, she added, DeWinter-Garcia would like to see the information distributed through the City of Merritt website.

DeWinter-Garcia didn’t have an extensive background in outdoor ice maintenance before taking on the project, she explained, but has learned lots about the process of flooding, shovelling, and maintaining the rink from a group of knowledgable volunteers.

And she has no shortage of manpower at the rink, as current and former members of minor hockey teams in Merritt have come out to the rink to lend a hand with the upkeep since Saturday.

“We had probably the majority of the boys midget rep team come out and help, and shovelled. Plus people who were maybe coming in for the Christmas holidays jumped on the ice one night, and they helped shovel everything off,” said DeWinter-Garcia. “We had a couple of really young kids, about five of them jumped on the ice before it was ready and said ‘We’ll help shovel!’”

For DeWinter-Garcia, these moments are what make the effort to maintain the rink worthwhile.

“I just wanted to move forward and have something really positive for the community to look forward to,” she said. “I mean look, we got the mill shut down, families are struggling — but when they see they can go there for free with their kids, and there isn’t another financial burden — that’s important to me.”

When the rink is open, the lights will be on in the afternoon, depending on when DeWinter-Garcia gets off of work. In the evenings, the lights will stay on when the rink is open until approximately 10:30 at night — although the rink manager has been known to be flexible if there is shinny action yet to be decided on the ice.

“It keeps kids out of trouble — it genuinely does. These kids all want to be out there until 11 o’clock at night [working at] the arena? Well, why not?” reflected DeWinter-Garcia.