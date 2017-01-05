A pair of Cents headed to the CJHL Prospects Game

A pair of Merritt Centennials forwards have been selected to play for Team Canada West in the 2017 CJHL Prospects Game on Jan. 25 in Cornwall, Ont.

Eighteen-year-old Michael Regush from Surrey and Tyler Ward, 17, from Kamloops are amongst the 20 players selected from the five western junior A hockey leagues to represent Team Canada West.

All told, 10 BCHL players were selected to the Canada West squad, which will be coached by Rick Swan, the head coach of the Bonnyville Pontiacs of the Alberta Junior Hockey League.

The Prospects Game is one of the premier Junior A hockey events in the country. It provides tremendous exposure for CJHL players to showcase themselves in front of scouts from all over the world — including the NHL, NCAA, Major Junior, and Canadian universities and colleges.

Each of the players chosen to participate in the CJHL Prospects Game was selected in co-operation with NHL Central Scouting, and are currently among the top 40 CJHL prospects heading into the 2017 NHL draft in Chicago.

This is the third straight season that one or more Merritt Centennials players have been selected to play in the Prospects Game. Colin Grannary was named Player of the Game for Team Canada West in 2016. Brandon Duhaime represented Merritt at the 2015 game.

Regush recently returned from playing for Team Canada West at the World Junior A Challenge in Bonnyville.