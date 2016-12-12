Merritt duo facing potential charges

A man and woman from Merritt may face charges after Canada Post bait mail helped police track them down this morning (Dec. 12).

The West Kelowna RCMP received a report at about 2:51 a.m. this morning (Dec.12) that mail was allegedly stolen from a community mailbox in Peachland, according to an RCMP press release.

The stolen items included the bait mail, which led police a red 2002 Oldsmobile Alero at a Shell gas station in West Kelowna.

The man and woman were the two occupants of the vehicle and were taken into police custody without incident.

Police found numerous pieces of allegedly stolen mail and the bait mail in the vehicle, and seized a cell phone, gift cards and Canadian passports.

“RCMP and postal inspectors are continuing to work together to deliver the recovered mail to its intended destinations and rightful owners,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna Regional RCMP in the press release.

Both suspects, a 42-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, remain in police custody, and are expected to appear in court today.

Anyone with any additional information about this file is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.

Canada Post has used a bait mail program since 2014 to thwart mail theft, but hasn’t revealed how it works.