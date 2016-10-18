Pair of thefts from vehicles reported to police

A pair of thefts from motor vehicles were reported to Merritt RCMP this past weekend.

Const. Tracy Dunsmore said on Oct. 15 police received word an iPhone and some change had been taken from an unlocked car parked on Coutlee Avenue, and a VAL tag on a license plate was peeled off a car in the same area of town.

“We see that quite often,” Dunsmore said. “If somebody doesn’t have insurance, they often will steal the VAL tag.”

“A lot of times stolen vehicles we stop will have stolen VAL tags on them as well,” she said.

Police are reminding people to keep the doors to their vehicles locked and to refrain from keeping valuables inside them.

Dunsmore said someone breaking a window to steal something something out of a car is unlikely unless it’s sitting in plain site.

“If the opportunity was there and they saw something like a purse or a wallet or an item that would be easy to sell, then we have had — in years [past] — windows broken,” Dunsmore said.

She said unlocked cars are a more common target for thieves.

Last October there were eight reported thefts from motor vehicles, up from six in October of 2014.

Anyone with any information regarding these latest thefts from vehicles can contact Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.