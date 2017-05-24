Panthers send eight to championships

The Merritt Secondary School track and field team will be sending at least eight athletes to the 2017 B.C. High School Track and Field Championships — two more than the school sent last year.

The athletes qualified by competing in the Okanagan championships on May 18, hosted at the Hillside Stadium in Kamloops. Any junior or senior athlete who finished in the top four placings of their event qualified for provincials, while two MSS Grade 8 students qualified by posting results that placed them within the top 24 athletes province-wide.

Grade 8 student Lexus Thomas had perhaps the most impressive performance of any Panther on May 18, finishing on the podium in all three of her events. Thomas claimed gold in the 800 metre event with a personal best time of 2:39.25, and collected a pair of bronzes in the 1500 metre, and triple jump events.

MSS coach Randy Sheldon was quick to praise the promising young athlete.

“I find that she works really hard. She’s super focused,” said Sheldon. She took second place last week but she learned from what she ran last week, and switched it around to Thursday, and used it to her benefit.”

Meanwhile, Oliver Hardy and Caleb Hartwig — both competing as seniors — picked up a pair of silvers for MSS in the 400m and the triple jump.

“I had no idea he could run a 400 like that,” said Sheldon of Hardy’s performance.

Niah Prowal, Bill Brewer, Megan Dunsmore and Leif Ellingsen round out the group of Merritt qualifiers for the provincial championships, slated for June 1 through June 3.