Panthers strut their stuff

The Merritt Secondary School junior basketball squads were in action on their home floor Tuesday night.

Led by Mesha Naiker’s 18-point performance, the MSS junior girls defeated their Westsyde counterparts from Kamloops 55-31. The fearless point guard successfully drove the ball to the net all night, and picked up a couple of three-pointers from outside the arc.

A force down low for the host Panthers was post player Logan Moorhead, who chipped in with 10 points on the scoreboard, and secured numerous rebounds at both ends of the floor.

Other Merritt contributors were Neleah Chillihitzia with six points, Harvir Natt with four, and a trio of Grade 9 players — Megan Dunsmore, Olivia Schmid and Amy Manuel — with two points apiece.

The junior girls were coming off a third-place finish at a tournament in Barriere on the weekend. The team recorded wins over Kelowna Heritage Christian (41-17) and Kamloops Christian (48-38). Their only loss was to Sa-hali Secondary from Kamloops (44-32).

Given the junior girls team has only four Grade 10 players, and two members that had never played the game before, head coach Dick Wowchuk is delighted with the team’s progress and success to date.

“They’re competitive, and they’re fast learners,” he said.

Wowchuk’s other hoops team, the MSS junior boys, had a tougher time of things on Tuesday, falling to the Whundas 65-24.

A high-tempo Westsyde squad ran a press most of the game, causing numerous turnovers in the Merritt end.

The MSS junior boys team has only two Grade 10s on the roster, and one of those — starter Brody Pattison — was lost midway through the first half on Tuesday night with an injured wrist.

Top scorers for the Merritt squad were Isaiah Herrick with nine points, followed by Pattison with seven and both Max Bose and Leif Ellingsen with four each.