Panthers in tough versus Valleyview Vikes

Two of the games five tries came in the final minute of the game on Monday, as the visiting Valleyview Vikes edged the host MSS Panthers 15-10 in high school girls’ rugby action at Voght Park.

After Merritt’s Justice Aspinall made it 10-10 with only seconds left on the clock, the Vikes took the ensuing kick-off and scored a try of their own on the last play before the final whistle.

It was that kind of game, as the two teams kept it close throughout the match, with lots of robust play in tight quarters, especially by the forward groups.

While the Vikes were able to dominate the scrums and mauls for the better part of the game, the Panthers had a good day rucking over the ball.

Both teams came into Monday’s contest a little banged up and short-staffed. Valleyview lost a couple of starters to injury during a seven-aside tournament on the weekend, while Merritt’s top scrum half, Taylor Nichols, has been sidelined for a couple of weeks now, and a few other key members of the team were absent because of the district talent show taking place the same day.

MSS head coach Erica Martindale regarded the situation as an opportunity rather than an obstacle.

“It gave us a chance to use some of our new, less-experienced players in different situations,” the coach said. “I think the whole team did fabulously well. We kept the score a lot closer than it was in our first meeting with [Valleyview].”

In addition to the rucking, Martindale was very happy with her side’s tackling, noting that several of her rookies really got ‘engaged’ in the action.

Merritt’s other try was scored by veteran Keisha Henry early in the game.

Both Henry and fellow back Jamie Neill had long runs in the second half that almost led to successful tries before the ball was turned over.