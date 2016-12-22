Parking bylaw amendment adopted with zoning change

City council has adopted a reduction to its pay-in-lieu of parking provision, but with a contentious, last minute change.

At its regular meeting on Tuesday (Dec. 20) city council adopted a bylaw amendment that reduces the penalty a property owner must pay if they do not supply the required number of off-street parking stalls from $3,500 to $1. It also calls for council to review the city’s parking situation annually.

The change applied to multiple building categories, such as residential, commercial, industrial and institutional classifications, however, Coun. Ginny Prowal suggested council alter the amendment to apply only to properties zoned C2 (Central Business District).

The suggestion was met with both criticism and support.

“I think if you make that amendment to C2 only, now you’re going to be accused of subsidizing a certain group, and [its] not a level playing field,” said Coun. Mike Goetz.

Coun. Dave Baker said he supported Prowal’s change, expressing the concern that other businesses, such as a big-box store like Walmart, trying to take advantage of eliminating its parking spaces.

“I’m not sure if I’m on the right line or not, but I can’t support that kind of thing, so I’ll support C2 only,” Baker said.

A group of downtown business owners known as Downtown Voice had been lobbying city council for the past few months to eliminate the payment, saying it hurts the economic development of the downtown core, and that there is always a sufficient number of parking spots available.

Prowal’s amendment passed by a 3-2 vote, with Coun. Goetz and Mayor Neil Menard opposed.

Councillors Prowal, Baker and Linda Brown were in favour of the change.

Councillors Kurt Christopherson and Diana Norgaard excused themselves from the vote under perceived conflicts of interest given their involvement with the Nicola Valley Theatre Society, which has requested a variance from the provision for its downtown theatre project.

Though they voted against altering the amendment, both Goetz and Menard changed their vote when it came to adoption.

“I’m going to vote in favour of it because I just want to get this over with — to be 100 per cent honest with you — but I think what you’ve done here now is opened a can of worms,” said Goetz. “I think you’re going to have certain groups feel that they are being persecuted because they’re out of the C2 zone.”

Brown suggested that council take a step back and review the change to the provision further.

“I don’t agree with the amendment, but I think we have to get on with it, so I don’t support delaying this any longer,” said Menard noting that part of the change is to review the parking issue annually.

Council approved third reading and adopted the bylaw amendment as changed by a 4-1 vote, with only Brown voting in opposition.