Parties lead to police warning

After receiving an unusually high amount of complaints regarding raucous house parties all over town last weekend, Merritt police are advising the public to be respectful of your neighbours.

RCMP received complaints regarding nine separate house parties over the course of the weekend – which is typically a lot for police to receive in one weekend, RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore.

“Nine loud party complaints over the weekend between Friday and Saturday night,” Dunsmore said. “People were complaining about neighbours’ loud parties, drinking, people getting out of hand, screaming in the streets, so [officers] were busy,” she said.

No charges were laid by police, but Dunsmore said it’s important people remember to respect their neighbours.

“It is something you could be charged with – causing a disturbance by being drunk, you could be charged with mischief especially if its an ongoing incident,” she said.