Patel’s heart is in the dream of cardiac-care unit at RIH

By: Kamloops This Week

It has taken Al Patel nine years to start a journey — but he’s confident about where the trip will take him.

The Kamloops businessman and philanthropist has committed to raising $500,000 this year to lay the foundation of funding for an acute cardiac-care unit at Royal Inland Hospital.

It’s a personal cause for Patel, owner of Scott’s Inn and Restaurant, as his parents and an older brother died from heart disease.

“My family is ridden with heart problems,” Patel said, listing off other family members who have also had the condition. “It’s in my genes.”

After spending years building his business, supporting his family and ensuring all his loved ones were looked after, Patel decided “I needed to do that for the community.”

The ICCHA/Wish Fund was created and, in 2007, it raised money to create an education room at the hospital’s new cancer-care centre.

Patel said he had wanted to fundraise for something heart-related, but in a meeting with Paul Battjes, then-executive director of the RIH Foundation, Patel learned the fundraising focus was on cancer.

The next year, Patel and the fund bought two heart monitors for the post-anesthetic recovery room. In 2009, the purchase was bed warmers for the neonatal intensive-care unit.

In subsequent years, his fund has paid for a family room, a portable X-ray machine, colonoscopy equipment and a machine to make for easier kidney-stone removal.

Last year, the fund bought equipment used to help detect myriad diseases, including muscular dystrophy, polio, Guillain-Barre syndrome, ALS and other muscle and nerve conditions.

But heart remained in Patel’s own heart. While he welcomes news the Interior Health Authority is creating a rapid-access cardiac examination clinic for outpatients, he wants to see a catheter lab established at the hospital.

“From birth to death, you never wish to be in the hospital,” Patel said.

“And what do we do? We visit and we wish them well. We bring flowers. We’ve got to do more. We’ve got to give the doctors the equipment, the tools to make them better.”

Patel has met with Health Minister Terry Lake and IHA board chair John O’Fee to talk about his plans and found them receptive.

Lake told KTW he recognizes Patel’s “passion for cardiac care” and said he is interested in working with him and O’Fee to take the idea to the health authority.

“I told him, ‘Let’s work on this together’,” Lake said. “Let’s work with the IHA to see what it could look like.”

Patel said he realizes Lake, as the outgoing health minister and local MLA, can’t make commitments.

But he said having Lake agreeing with him is what he needs to move forward.

“This is a giant step,” Patel said. “A journey has begun.”

He knows the project will resonate with many people who were touched by the death of his longtime friend, retired doctor Rajindar Joneja, who died of a heart attack in the waiting room of RIH’s emergency department earlier this month. The story spread through other media across the country, leading off a CBC National newscasts.

Patel has been refuelled by his friend’s death of cardiac disease, even more determined to ensure he can hand over that $500,000 to the hospital this year.

“I’m not expecting a full-blast clinic,” he said. “But at least I want them to be able to put a stent in here instead of taking someone from here to Kelowna in an ambulance to have a stent put it.

“I know they need these dedicated beds. They need a catheter lab.”

“I know we will do this. All we need is everybody in Kamloops who has a heart to give for a heart and together we can make it.”

ANOTHER GALA DINNER

While Al Patel’s long-range plan this year is to raise $500,000, the more immediate plan is to collect enough donations to buy a portable ultrasound machine for the hospital, equipment that would cost about $64,000.

By the end of the night on Friday, April 7, he expects to be able to write that cheque as his ICCHA/Wish Fund hosts its ninth annual gala dinner.

Through the more than 50 partnerships and sponsorships, Patel can ensure every dollar raised at the dinner, including the $75 ticket cost, will go toward that financial goal. He covers any shortfall.

The dinner at Colombo Lodge will include Indian, Mexican and Italian dishes, entertainment, an auction and dancers.

Guest speakers will include Interior Health board chairman John O’Fee and Saskatoon cardiologist Dr. Shravan Nosib.

Tickets are $75 and some are still available.

Call the RIH Foundation office at 250-374-5111, to reserve one.