Pedestrian killed on highway
Police are investigating after the body of an apparent pedestrian was discovered on a Kamloops-area highway late Sunday.
RCMP Staff Sgt. Ed Preto said a man was found dead in the southbound lane of Highway 5 near the junction with the Trans-Canada.
The 21-year-old victim is not from Kamloops, Preto said.
“It appears that he was struck by a vehicle and that vehicle did not remain at the scene,” he said.
The investigation is ongoing.