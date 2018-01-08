Pedestrian killed on highway

by Kamloops This Week

Police are investigating after the body of an apparent pedestrian was discovered on a Kamloops-area highway late Sunday.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Ed Preto said a man was found dead in the southbound lane of Highway 5 near the junction with the Trans-Canada.

The 21-year-old victim is not from Kamloops, Preto said.

“It appears that he was struck by a vehicle and that vehicle did not remain at the scene,” he said.

The investigation is ongoing.