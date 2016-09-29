- Pozzobon heads to Abbotsford leading the nationPosted 1 min ago
Peewees undefeated in pre-season
The Merritt Jr. Centennials peewee rep team, sponsored by Ramada Inn, has picked up right where it left off last season.
The 2015-16 provincial champions have won all four of their exhibition games so far.
This past Saturday, the peewee reps edged Kamloops 4-1, then overpowered Kelowna 11-7 on Sunday. Merritt netminder Manjot Panghli (above) allowed just one goal in Saturday’s win.
Leading Merritt scorers on the weekend were Max Graham (7 goals, 4 assists) and Lucas Schmid (3 goals, 5 assists).
Meanwhile, the Tracker Sportswear midget reps avenged a loss to Winfield a week ago by beating the Bruins 5-3 in Winfield on Saturday. Liam Kelly had two goals in the victory. Max Stead picked up the win in net.