Penner wins gold with Team BC at 2017 WHL Cup

Merritt Centennials’ trainer and athletic therapist Kim Penner returned to her regular duties with the local junior A hockey club this week wearing a smile from ear to ear. A gold medal will do that to you.

Penner was a member of the victorious Team BC U16 squad that defeated Team Alberta 4-3 in overtime to win the seventh-annual WHL Cup in Calgary on the weekend.

Penner didn’t seek out the prestigious athletic trainer position with the provincial U16 program. Team BC came looking for her.

“They contacted me back in February-March of this year, and asked if I’d be interested in doing it,” she said. “Obviously, I felt it was quite an honour to be selected.

“The staff they put together this year was very experienced, and very professional.”

Penner said the staff will remain together for the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer.

“The WHL Cup was kind of the trial run.”

While the five-day tournament is officially sponsored by the Western Hockey League and most of the players this year were WHL draft picks, Penner said that Team BC still had a significent BCHL presence. In addition to herself, the staff included assistant coach Jason Becker from the Penticton Vees and equipment manager Craig ‘Chief’ Carter of the Vernon Vipers.

Penner said the entire WHL Cup experience was very rewarding.

“Winning gold was definitely a highlight of course. But even before the tournament began, we spent a day in Banff — touring the town, eating dinner out. That was a lot of fun.

“Seeing the progression of our team over the course of the tournament was quite something,” said Penner. “We lost our first two games, including 6-0 to Alberta, but then things started to click. We won our next three games, including 7-0 over Saskatchewan in the semifinals.”

In the gold-medal game, Team BC battled back from an early 2-0 deficit to beat the defending champions in OT. Team Alberta has won the tourney five times and Team BC twice in its seven-year history.

Previous participants in the WHL Cup include current Vancouver Canucks Jake Virtanen and Derek Pouliot, Morgan Reilly of the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Philadelphia Flyers’ Nolan Patrick.