Phoney money used at Tim Hortons

Police are warning people to be vigilant when it comes to accepting older versions of money after a pair of fake $50 bills were found at Tim Hortons and reported to police last Monday (May 29).

RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore said police don’t have any suspects.

Staff at the restaurant on River Ranch Road notified police, but don’t know where the bills came from, she said.

“[The bills] were passed to one of the tellers and they didn’t notice it at the time,” she said. “It was someone later doing the cash deposits that noticed them.”

Dunsmore said it’s important to take a closer look when accepting older versions of Canadian currency, especially the higher denominations.

“We don’t see a lot of the counterfeits since they came out with the new [plastic] money,” said Dunsmore, noting those bills are difficult to counterfeit.

Information on how to spot counterfeit bills is available at the local banks and the community policing office in Spirit Square.