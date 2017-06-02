PHOTOS: Back Country Horsemen take aim at Merritt

For the second time in three years the Back Country Horsemen of BC (BCHBC) descended on the Merritt rodeo grounds for their yearly rendezvous.

The event, which serves as the group’s main fundraiser for the year and annual general meeting, involved three days of horse training, trial riding and — new this year — archery lessons.

About 200 people and 110 horses were in attendance for the event last weekend. Six first-time archers could be found on horseback in the pen next to the stables at the rodeo grounds, bows in hand, on Saturday morning.

They rode past a series of targets, doing their best to maintain their balance and aim, with a few archers firing multiple direct hits in the process.

Archery course instructor Robert Borsos described the experience to one rider as a type of meditation.

Richard Christenson, rendezvous chairman for 2017, said that groundwork is the most important aspect when it comes to horse training.

“If your horse doesn’t respect you on the ground, he’ll never respect you when you’re sitting on him,” said Christenson.

The BCHBC is a society of trail riders who focus on safety, environmental stewardship and maintaining trails.

The rendezvous is the group’s main fundraiser and largest gathering of the year for the 23-chapter, non-profit group.

The BCHBC rendezvous will be in Barrier next year, but Christenson said they definitely plan to host the event in Merritt again in the future.

“Merritt just treats us absolutely fabulous, so it’s very hard not to want to come to Merritt,” he said.