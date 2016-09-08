Home   >   Community   >   PHOTOS: Best of the Nicola Valley earn ribbons

PHOTOS: Best of the Nicola Valley earn ribbons

By on September 8, 2016
The annual Nicola Valley Fall Fair is a long-standing tradition of the Labour Day weekend, a celebration of the harvest season, a way to mark the end of summer and — for the organizing committee — it is a labour of love.

This year’s edition of the fair was no different in that regard, featuring more than 1,600 categories judged, vintage cars and tractors and all sorts of barnyard animals.

 

Pigeons were on display at the fall fair.

There were more than 1,600 submissions in this year's fall fair.

The Nicola Valley Garden Tractor Pullers had their old machines on display during the fair.

Fair goers examined the items at the kids table on the weekend.

Well over 200 photos adorned the walls of the Fall Fair building on the long weekend.

That's one big pumpkin.

Tractor pull

