- Centennials’ 2016-17 regular season begins FridayPosted 5 mins ago
- PHOTOS: Best of the Nicola Valley earn ribbonsPosted 30 mins ago
- PHOTOS: Plenty partook in Labour Day weekend paradePosted 4 hours ago
- Police monitoring school zonesPosted 5 hours ago
- FRIENDS AND NEIGHBOURS: Bhandal gets the callPosted 21 hours ago
- WAGNER: Earning my rodeo spursPosted 21 hours ago
- Compassion society busted by RCMPPosted 22 hours ago
- Former MSS student honouredPosted 2 days ago
- Nicola Valley Institute of Technology gets $250,000 boostPosted 2 days ago
- Wildfire on South Spencer Road contained, evacuation alert liftedPosted 2 days ago
PHOTOS: Best of the Nicola Valley earn ribbons
The annual Nicola Valley Fall Fair is a long-standing tradition of the Labour Day weekend, a celebration of the harvest season, a way to mark the end of summer and — for the organizing committee — it is a labour of love.
This year’s edition of the fair was no different in that regard, featuring more than 1,600 categories judged, vintage cars and tractors and all sorts of barnyard animals.