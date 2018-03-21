PHOTOS: Competition tight at Merritt Curling Club year-end championships

The Merritt Curling Club wrapped up its season with the annual club championships.

On the ladies side, champions were Wendy Stone, Jane Wowchuk, Monica Tenisch and Carol Desmone.

Men’s champions were Al Rasmussen, Vic Newton, Rick Olsen and Jim Murdoch.

“B” winners on the men’s side were Bob Schmidt, Bill Stowell, Gerry Gilderdale and Mark Dixon (both missing).

“B” winners on the ladies side were Carol Sundher, Jennifer Redshaw, Deb Phillips, Jenny McDonald and Val McDonald.

All photos by Bill Stowell/Herald