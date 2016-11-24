PHOTOS: Coquihalla students excel at Taekwon-Do championships

Seven members of Merritt’s Coquihalla Taekwon-Do School traveled to Kamloops on the weekend to take part in the British Columbia ITF Championships.

The event, held at the Tournament Capital Centre, attracted participants from throughout the province.

The local competitors with head instructor Ed Nedokus were (back row, left to right) Jay Peralta, Madison Beckman, Gabe Baird, Evin Baird, Chantel Trosky, (front row) Nathan Racher and Tristan Antonenko.

Nathan Racher won bronze in patterns and silver in sparring for yellow/green stripe belt competitors.

Merritt’s Jay Peralta and Evin Baird had to spar against each other in one of two semi-finals in the blue/red stripe class. Peralta ended up with the silver medal.

Chantel Trosky picked up bronze medals in both patterns and sparring in the female 1st and 2nd Dan division.

In his very first competition, eight-year-old Tristen Antonenko won gold and silver respectively in white/yellow/green stripe patterns and sparring. The Coquihalla Taekwon-Do School was co-host of the provincials, and Nedokus wished to thank the many local volunteers who stepped up to make the event a resounding success.