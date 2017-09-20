PHOTOS: Fire chief makes the case for expansion

It’s a project aimed at bringing Merritt’s fire hall into the 21st century, but it comes with a hefty price tag.

This fall, phase two of the fire hall expansion will head to an alternative approval process to determine whether or not the $2.2 million project will move forward.

Last week, the fire hall opened its doors to give residents an idea of what their money would be paying for.

Only about seven adults and a few children showed up for the tours, but Tomkinson said he was happy to show them around and answer their questions, most of which were about the cost of the upgrades.

The bylaw will enable the city to borrow the full estimated cost of the project over a 25 year period, which, according to the City of Merritt, would involve borrowing $134,000 per year.

“If you owned a property that’s [valued at] $240,000 it’d [cost you] about $21 a year or a $1.70 a month,” said Tomkinson.

“It’s not lost on us it’s $20 out of your pocket. It’s $20 out of my pocket too,” said Tomkinson adding that $1.70 isn’t even enough to buy a coffee from Starbucks each month.

Tomkinson said he’d be more than willing to give that up to ensure the health and wellness of the community.

The project has been in the works about nine years, with the city spending about $175,000 on architectural designs to date.

Phase two would add larger living quarters for the Work Experience Program firefighters stationed in Merritt, as well as providing conference and training spaces, a decontamination room and increased storage space.

In 2014 the city completed phase one of the project, which involved the acquisition of a new fire truck — an item the fire department required in order to maintain its rating with Fire Underwriters — and building a truck bay to park it in. Doing so involved the City borrowing $1 million.

Tomkinson said this renovation only solved a few of many other issues.

Phase two involves a two-storey addition to the back of the hall, adding much needed space and a better layout to allow firefighters to properly decontaminate their gear.

Leading the Herald on a tour of the fire hall last Friday — on the 45th anniversary of its original opening — Tomkinson pointed out the lack of space throughout the existing building.

Over the years there have been some renovations inside the fire hall to create more room and offices.

“We’ve tried to piecemeal as much stuff together over the years and we’re just at a point where there’s no more little things to build,” said Tomkinson.

There are a number of health and safety issues the renovation would address with the 45 year old building.

Currently, turnout gear is stored in the fire truck bay, but it should be stored separately.

“Typically turnout gear isn’t stored in the apparatus bay,” said Tomkinson, adding that even though the gear has been cleaned there are still carcinogens which shouldn’t be stored near the trucks or living space.

“They would be put in a sanitary, negatively pressured, turnout gear room, so that those carcinogens aren’t floating around the hall and aren’t migrating to other areas,” Tomkinson said of the renovation.

Proper decontamination of firefighter gear and clothing is an issue the renovation would also solve, through the addition of a specific decontamination room and an area for turnout gear all located separately from the decontaminated area.

“We don’t have a decontamination facility, we are washing gear on the floor and [although] we do have a laundry sink, it’s not sanitary,” said Tomkinson.

At the moment the fire hall has just one shower in the entire building, which is located on the administrative side of the hall which is supposed to be the clean area.

“You take people who are contaminated with bad stuff from fires or blood born pathogens, and they actually are contaminated, they would have to come through the clean side of the hall to even access the shower,” said Tomkinson.

The renovation would add in a washer and dryer to the fire hall for their volunteer firefighters to wash the clothes they wear under their gear as opposed to taking those contaminated clothes home to wash.

“We have a gear washer for our big gear, but we don’t have a washer and dryer specifically for people [here],” said Tomkinson.

“This isn’t a clubhouse, this is a workplace and we’re bound by all the rules and workplace regulations,” said Tomkinson. “If you worked in any environment, no matter what your workplace is you would address any issues that came forward.”

The fire hall lounge on the ground floor also has multiple functions, including acting as a recruit training area and kitchen, but Tomkinson said it’s not a decent sized space to conduct training for the entire 45-member volunteer fire crew of the Merritt Fire Rescue Department, Tomkinson said.

The new building would allow for more offices, a separate lounge and designated training space.

The Merritt fire hall houses five Work Experience Firefighters, who gain valuable experience in Merritt acting as essentially full-time firefighters — something the City could not afford if not for the program, which one of just four across B.C.

The living quarters for the WEP firefighters, however, is contained to just a small trailer on the property, which the city rents for about $15,000 per year and was supposed to be temporary. There is little privacy in the trailer as most of the firefighters are double bunked. Phase two would turn the entire second floor into living space with each firefighter getting his or her own room.

Tomkinson said the building also needs better washroom facilities to accommodate female firefighters, noting there is just one ladies room which doesn’t even have its own shower.

“That is a big issue and I’m definitely an advocate to ensure we have equal facilities for all our firefighters because they need them,” said Tomkinson.

In August the city of Merritt approved a borrowing bylaw, which will head to an alternative approval process expected to occur in October or November.

Should the city collect “no” signatures totalling more than 10 per cent of the local electorate, the lending required to finance the fire hall expansion would not move forward. With an estimated 5,400 people eligible to cast a vote in the municipal elections in 2014, about 540 people would have to object for the bylaw permitting the lending to be defeated.

“I don’t think the project will go away, no matter what the outcome of this alternative approval process is [because] it will be required,” said Tomkinson.

If the project moves ahead it is expected to begin in 2018 and take about a year to build the wood-frame addition.