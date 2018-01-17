PHOTOS: Fished out of the ice

There was more than just fish pulled out of Mammette Lake at the ice fishing derby hosted by the Nicola Valley Fish and Game Club on Jan. 14.

A tow truck had to be called to pull out a pickup truck which sank through an area of soft ice.

Nobody was hurt, and after blasting the heaters to dry out the seats, the vehicle’s owner managed to drive away at the end of the well-attended derby.

The annual derby at Mammette Lake is one of the biggest events of the year for the Nicola Valley Fish and Game Club. About 160 people attended this year’s derby.

This year’s winner was Colleen Hume (2 lb., 2 oz.) while Paul Gelinaeu (1 lb., 13 oz.) took second. Travis Mosley and Lindsey Morrison shared third place (1 lb., 10 oz.). Joshua Smith caught the largest coarse fish, which weighed 3 lb.