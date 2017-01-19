PHOTOS: Fishin’ for fun

Clear, blue skies and plenty of smiles highlighted this year’s Nicola Valley Fish and Game Club ice fishing derby, held at Mamette Lake on Sunday (Jan. 15). In total, 197 tickets were sold to the annual event, where anglers patiently waited by their lines watching for the ever so subtle dip in the rod to indicate they had a bite.

Taking home first prize for the biggest trout at 2.1 pounds was Art Nott of West Kelowna. Second place went to Tom Barrow of West Kelowna for his fish weighing 1.15 pounds, and third went to Ritchie Adam of Lytton who hooked a 1.14 pound trout.

Colleen Hume from Yale won the hidden weight category with a 1.04-pound catch, and Merritt’s Josh Robinson nailed the biggest coarse fish, which came in at four pounds.

The day proved fruitful for many, who could be found with two or three fish by their side out on the lake.