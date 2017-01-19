Home   >   Community   >   PHOTOS: Fishin’ for fun

PHOTOS: Fishin’ for fun

By on January 19, 2017
DSC_0708web

Clear, blue skies and plenty of smiles highlighted this year’s Nicola Valley Fish and Game Club ice fishing derby, held at Mamette Lake on Sunday (Jan. 15). In total, 197 tickets were sold to the annual event, where anglers patiently waited by their lines watching for the ever so subtle dip in the rod to indicate they had a bite.

Taking home first prize for the biggest trout at 2.1 pounds was Art Nott of West Kelowna. Second place went to Tom Barrow of West Kelowna for his fish weighing 1.15 pounds, and third went to Ritchie Adam of Lytton who hooked a 1.14 pound trout.

Colleen Hume from Yale won the hidden weight category with a 1.04-pound catch, and Merritt’s Josh Robinson nailed the biggest coarse fish, which came in at four pounds.

The day proved fruitful for many, who could be found with two or three fish by their side out on the lake.remy-web

Dinner bell atop this fishing line.

This is basically a dinner bell atop this fishing line.

DSC_0809-web

Harold Thomas was out ice fishing at Mamette Lake early i the morning ion Sunday and had a pile of fish by his side by noon.

Harold Thomas was out ice fishing at Mamette Lake early in the morning ion Sunday and had a pile of fish by his side by noon.

Driving on the lake.

Driving on the lake.

snowmobile-web

Ready to hook the big one.

Ready to hook the big one.

Six-year-old Taya Lebourdais.

Six-year-old Taya Lebourdais.

Checking out this year's door prizes at the annual Nicola Valley Fish and Game ice fishing derby.

Checking out this year’s door prizes at the annual Nicola Valley Fish and Game ice fishing derby.

Nicola Valley Fish and Game Club president BJ Moore prepares to call out prize winners.

Nicola Valley Fish and Game Club president BJ Moore prepares to call out prize winners.

Fire on ice.

Fire on ice.

Ron Kristoff patiently waits by his line.

Ron Kristoff patiently waits by his line.

Remi Frennet pulls Taya Lebourdais on a sled out on the frozen lake.

Remi Frennet pulls Taya Lebourdais on a sled out on the frozen lake.

DSC_0905 DSC_0906 DSC_0909

Waiting form the fish to bite.

Waiting for the fish to bite.

Nice one!

Nice one!

DSC_0788 DSC_0726web DSC_0684

Coarse fish.

Coarse fish

Mamette Lake.

Mamette Lake

Ryan Loomis caught multiple fish at Mamette Lake Sunday. He said caught three fish and said it was said it was one of the luckiest fishing trips he'd ever been on.

Ryan Loomis caught multiple fish at Mamette Lake Sunday. He said caught three fish and said it was said it was one of the luckiest fishing trips he’d ever been on.

Trout.

Trout

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*