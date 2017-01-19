- Sudden death being investigatedPosted 2 hours ago
- New nurse practitioner to start work by FebruaryPosted 2 hours ago
- Seaton Sonics sweep MSS basketball tournamentPosted 8 hours ago
- KIBIHT championship features Merritt connectionPosted 9 hours ago
- Cents solve Vees and Vipers; lose to ’Dogs in OTPosted 9 hours ago
- SD 58 receiving $241,800 to hire more teachersPosted 1 day ago
- Douglas Lake Cattle Company cites theft, vandalism in decision to limit access to lakesPosted 2 days ago
- Getting a read on Family Literacy WeekPosted 2 days ago
- Police searching for cause of fatal injuryPosted 2 days ago
- Naloxone used to reverse yet another drug overdosePosted 2 days ago
PHOTOS: Fishin’ for fun
Clear, blue skies and plenty of smiles highlighted this year’s Nicola Valley Fish and Game Club ice fishing derby, held at Mamette Lake on Sunday (Jan. 15). In total, 197 tickets were sold to the annual event, where anglers patiently waited by their lines watching for the ever so subtle dip in the rod to indicate they had a bite.
Taking home first prize for the biggest trout at 2.1 pounds was Art Nott of West Kelowna. Second place went to Tom Barrow of West Kelowna for his fish weighing 1.15 pounds, and third went to Ritchie Adam of Lytton who hooked a 1.14 pound trout.
Colleen Hume from Yale won the hidden weight category with a 1.04-pound catch, and Merritt’s Josh Robinson nailed the biggest coarse fish, which came in at four pounds.
The day proved fruitful for many, who could be found with two or three fish by their side out on the lake.