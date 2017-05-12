PHOTOS: Flood waters continue to rise in Merritt; resiliency centre set up at civic centre

Flood waters continue to rise in Merritt after more rain and accelerating snowmelt caused the Nicola River to breach its banks in spots around town last night (May 11).

On Friday morning part of Garcia Street was under water near the Nicola Meadows retirement home, backyards along Second Avenue were flooded and water could be seen pooling along Voght Street where cement blocks had been placed to protect city infrastructure.

Interim emergency social services co-ordinator Dave Tomkinson said that after accessing the flood damage this morning, the impact was as expected to low lying areas around town.

“Luckily, private residents — many of whom are experienced living next to the river — had already fortified and armoured their properties, although there’s been quite a bit of seepage,” Tomkinson said.

Tomkinson said there’s no damage to Nicola Meadows. The residents there are sheltering in place, and have an emergency plan to “fall back on in the event it’s required,” he said.

Some of the hardest hit areas are Garcia Street and Taylor Place, as well as areas of Burgess Avenue, Blackwell Avenue and Charters Street, he said.

“People are out actively sandbagging their properties,” he said.

Tomkinson said river levels are not expected to retreat anytime soon, and at the moment there are no evacuation alerts, orders or state of emergency in place.

He said those residents who feel they are in danger shouldn’t wait for an evacuation order to come.

Those who choose to evacuate should check-in at the resiliency centre set up at the Merritt civic centre over the next three days. The centre is being set up at that location for residents living in both Merritt and the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, he told the Herald.

Representatives from the TNRD, the Lower Nicola Indian Band, the Canadian Red Cross, and the Disaster Financial Assistance Program and will be on hand to provide information and offer assistance.

City of Merritt crews were busy working to protect city infrastructure from flood damage in the rain yesterday, which is the public works department’s number one priority, said public works superintendent Darrell Finnigan said.

“We don’t want the water to infiltrate into the sewer. It just puts lots of pressure on our [water] treatment plant,” he said.

Finnigan said city workers will not be going around town to protect residences being impacted by the flood water as that responsibility lies with individual home owners.

He said the city doesn’t have the resources to be able to do that.

“This is all I have,” said Finnigan, pointing to his crew of about five workers. “We still have to do garbage, we still have to run the water treatment plant, we still have to look after the water issues and everything else,” Finnigan said.

Finnigan said the town’s been through this type of situation before, noting flooding that occurred in low lying areas in 2002.

“Weather’s going to dictate how bad things are going to get,” he said.

Wednesday afternoon the BC River Forecast Centre upgraded a high streamflow advisory for the Merritt area to a flood watch.

A high streamflow advisory indicates that river levels are starting to rise, but no major flooding is expected. Flood watch, however, means that river levels will approach or breach its banks.

“High elevation snowmelt has been accelerating, and is contributing more runoff to rivers fed by high elevation terrain than last week,” stated a press release from the river forecast centre. “Saturated soils are present throughout the region due to persistent wet weather over the past two months, and this is expected to continue to exacerbate flow conditions.”

The flood watch is in place for the central Interior and Thompson region, including Nicola River, Coldwater River and other small streams around the Merritt area.

The City of Merritt issued a bulletin yesterday which said the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations (FLNRO) advised them on Tuesday (May 10) that Nicola Lake is expected to rise an additional 70 cm this week.

“These recent estimated lake levels do not account for any additional rainfall that may be experienced,” stated the City of Merritt press release. “It should be expected that the high river levels, resulting from the outflow, will remain for an extended period of time.”

The City of Merritt is advising residents that if they feel they are in imminent danger from the flood water, they should evacuate immediately.

An Emergency Operations Centre will be opened by the city if required, and residents will be advised if an evacuation alert or order is necessary.

Finnigan said the provincial government will notify the city if an evacuation alert or order is needed.

Free sand and sandbags are available in the parking lot across form the civic centre.

TIPS TO PROTECT YOURSELF, YOUR HOMES AND PROPERTY DURING FLOODING

Here are five tips that can help to prepare you and your family for potential flooding:

1. Steer clear of river and lake shorelines:

Keep away from river edges and shorelines. During periods of high flow, river banks may be unstable and more prone to sudden collapse. Stay well away and keep young children and pets away from the banks of fast-flowing streams and flooded areas or bridges.

2. Recognize the danger signs:

If you live near a waterway, a change in water colour or rapid change in water level (especially a drop) could indicate a problem upstream. Call your local fire, police or public works department immediately if you suspect something out of the ordinary.

3. Do not drive through flood water:

Never attempt to drive or walk in flood water. A mere six inches of fast-moving water can knock over an adult. Two feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles, including SUVs and pick-up trucks.

If you face a threatening flood situation, park vehicles away from streams and waterways, move electrical appliances to upper floors and make sure to anchor fuel supplies. Listen to local officials if you are asked to evacuate.

4. Protect your home:

The public is advised to prepare for possible flooding of low-lying areas by moving equipment and other assets from these areas to higher ground, where possible. Clear perimeter drains, eavestroughs and gutter. Sandbags can also help and can be made available through your local government.

All electrical wiring in buildings that has been partially or fully covered by flood water must be checked by a qualified electrician or electrical inspector before being put into service again. Any loose wires should be considered “live” and are a definite hazard.

If water levels were high enough to cover the gas meter, call FortisBC or your local gas provider to check your meter and regulator before using your gas system.

5. Landslide risk:

Heavy snowmelt may contribute to landslides and dangerous debris in creeks and waterways. Be safe and don’t go down to watch the rushing water. If you notice trees beginning to lean or bend near your home, or cracks developing in the hillside, consult an engineer or contact local authorities.

Click here for information from PreparedBC providing homeowners with helpful advice about protecting your home and property when at risk of flood waters.

Click here to view the 200 year flood plain map to see if your residence may be impacted.

If you are a City of Merritt resident and require information or sandbagging supplies, please call the City of Merritt at 250-378-4224 or click here for sandbagging general information.

Any local authority or First Nations community that is experiencing flooding should call Emergency Management BC at 1-800 663-3456 for support.